Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.29. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 262,820 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$133.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$48.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.0991453 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

