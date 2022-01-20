Greene County Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940. The company has a market cap of $313.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Greene County Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

