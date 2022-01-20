Grid+ (GRID) Price Reaches $1.71 on Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Grid+ has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $67.14 million and approximately $34,425.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars.

