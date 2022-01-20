Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Position Boosted by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56,224 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Griffon worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 19.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Griffon by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 104,741.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.