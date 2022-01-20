Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grimm has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a market capitalization of $22,159.64 and $1,380.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000944 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

