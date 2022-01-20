Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Grin has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and $2.28 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,251.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.61 or 0.07499383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00328158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00884132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00073769 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.16 or 0.00483578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00257897 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 94,745,520 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

