Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 4%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

