GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. GSI Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 28,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $167,961.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSI Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 186.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of GSI Technology worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

