GXChain Hits Market Capitalization of $133.85 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00004499 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $133.85 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,919,554 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

