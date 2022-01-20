Haivision Systems (HAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Haivision Systems to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:HAI opened at C$6.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

