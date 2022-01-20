Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $72,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

