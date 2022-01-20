Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 36,351 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALL. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $81.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

