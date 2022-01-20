Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Hamster has a total market cap of $28.76 million and $1.45 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.97 or 0.07467215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,921.05 or 0.99938657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065596 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

