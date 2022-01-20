Handy Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $98,426.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.42 or 0.07360892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00061556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.60 or 0.99817242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

