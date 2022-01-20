Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.86

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.86 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 732057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

