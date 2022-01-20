Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €145.70 ($165.57) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNR1. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($209.09) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($223.86) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €175.98 ($199.97).

FRA HNR1 traded down €0.95 ($1.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting €173.40 ($197.05). The stock had a trading volume of 104,028 shares. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($132.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €156.59.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

