HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,766.40

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,766.40 ($37.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,785 ($38.00). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,740 ($37.39), with a volume of 210,311 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,766.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,481.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal acquired 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($34.59) per share, for a total transaction of £23,955.75 ($32,686.25).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

