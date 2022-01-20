Harmony Price Hits $0.27 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $3.15 billion and $139.49 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00319321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,322,827,090 coins and its circulating supply is 11,594,194,090 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

