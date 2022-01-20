Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.04 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and $10.04 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $128.39 or 0.00316141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 682,355 coins and its circulating supply is 666,705 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

