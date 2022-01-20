Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

