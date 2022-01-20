Hashgard (GARD) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $96,934.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

