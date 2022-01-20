Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €58.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €58.00 ($65.91) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

Shares of DUE stock traded down €1.44 ($1.64) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €40.00 ($45.45). The company had a trading volume of 166,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.13 and its 200 day moving average is €39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

