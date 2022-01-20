Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches Market Cap of $64.11 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.11 million and approximately $525,405.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00006840 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,611.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.23 or 0.07372821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00319742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.00880397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00072149 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.00463323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00255730 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,081,443 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

