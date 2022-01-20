Haverford Trust Co Acquires 255 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $401.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.