Haverford Trust Co Buys 1,252 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

Visa stock opened at $214.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

