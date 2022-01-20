Haverford Trust Co Buys 4,919 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,805,000 after purchasing an additional 554,716 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 59,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.