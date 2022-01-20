Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Down 19.5% in December

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 914,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after buying an additional 122,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.
HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
