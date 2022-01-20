Hayden Brown Sells 1,170 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35.

On Thursday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $58,376.43.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $25.88. 1,307,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

