Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.19 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

