HBT Financial (HBT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HBT Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HBT Financial by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HBT Financial by 156.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

