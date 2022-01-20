Head-To-Head Analysis: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) versus Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Blue Valley Ban’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 33.47% 11.85% 1.40% Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Blue Valley Ban’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 4.00 $64.81 million $3.79 11.46 Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TriCo Bancshares and Blue Valley Ban, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.73%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Blue Valley Ban on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

