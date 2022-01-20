Head-To-Head Comparison: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38% Banco Bradesco 25.17% 18.08% 1.63%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for C&F Financial and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banco Bradesco has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. C&F Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C&F Financial and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.24 $22.12 million $8.46 6.32 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.93 $3.21 billion $0.45 8.56

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats C&F Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

