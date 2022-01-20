Head to Head Contrast: Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) versus Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstar Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.43%. Capstar Financial has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.87 $6.83 million $2.09 15.96 Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.56 $24.70 million $2.07 10.49

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 16.72% 9.89% 0.77% Capstar Financial 32.35% 13.45% 1.53%

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

