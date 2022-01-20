Head-To-Head Review: FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FOMO and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Olaplex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Olaplex $282.25 million 46.64 $39.28 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FOMO and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 70.99%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than FOMO.

Summary

Olaplex beats FOMO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

