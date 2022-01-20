Head to Head Review: Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) versus Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Party City Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Party City Holdco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Party City Holdco and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $1.85 billion 0.31 -$528.24 million ($0.77) -6.55 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Party City Holdco.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco -3.93% 69.29% 2.10% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Party City Holdco and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.49%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc. engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world. The Retail segment focuses on specialty retail party supply stores in the United States and Canada, principally under the names Party City and Halloween City. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, NY.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

