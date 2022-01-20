Head-To-Head Survey: Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy 13.50% 19.77% 8.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Devon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $4.83 billion 6.82 -$2.68 billion $1.67 29.12

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 3 14 1 2.89

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $46.57, suggesting a potential downside of 4.24%.

Risk and Volatility

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

