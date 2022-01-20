Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 192,600 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2,712.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Redwood Trust worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.