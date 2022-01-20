Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 36,100 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Gannett worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Gannett by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gannett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gannett by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Gannett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 774.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

GCI stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

