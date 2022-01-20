Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.52% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFVI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $15,464,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFVI stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

