Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 120,226 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 92,612 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

