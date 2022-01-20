Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

PIPR opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average of $154.32. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.