Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 10,000 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

