Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 87,211 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4,616.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,211 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 952,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,825,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,381,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,739,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.