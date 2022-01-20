Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.41% of Perion Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 882.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 14.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 29.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perion Network by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $682.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

