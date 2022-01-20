Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 250,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.47% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCLE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $12,201,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,039,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,507,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,283,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,738,000.

Shares of SCLE opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

