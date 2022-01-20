Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 41,700 State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of State Auto Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,047,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $3,152,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

