Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 58,100 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

