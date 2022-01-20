Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after acquiring an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,993,000 after acquiring an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after acquiring an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

