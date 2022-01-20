Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.83.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $128.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

