Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.36% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,327,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.06 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $495.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.